Govt pushing for CAG audit of discoms in Capital: Power minister

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday called for a CAG audit of the capital's power distribution companies to investigate the accumulation of thousands of crores in unpaid dues. (X/@ashishsood_bjp)
The Delhi government is pushing for an audit of the Capital’s distribution companies by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Power Minister Ashish Sood told The Indian Express on Monday.
Sood said the proposed audit will be aimed at examining how dues worth several thousands of crores of rupees accumulated over the years. “When the Supreme Court had ordered the recovery of unpaid dues, it had pointed out that this is a serious reflection on the discoms and the government. If they are not getting paid for all these years, how are the discoms surviving? Was there some collusion between the then government and the discoms? We will push for a CAG audit of the discoms to examine this,” he said.
The move comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order passed in August last year directing time-bound liquidation of regulatory assets. Regulatory assets are deferred costs which arise when consumer tariffs are kept below the actual cost of supplying electricity. This also led to reports claiming that power tariffs in Delhi will go up soon.
Sood, however, said that the government will not let the impact of the recovery reach the consumer.
In Delhi, the dues have crossed Rs 38,500 crore, according to submissions made by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). The regulatory assets include Rs 19,174 crore for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), Rs 12,333 crore for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and Rs 7,046 crore for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).
Tariffs in Delhi have not seen a revision since 2014-15, even as costs increased. This led to a steady accumulation of dues. Delhi also has a hefty power subsidy bill of around Rs 4,000 crore. As part of the government’s power subsidy, domestic consumers do not have to pay for electricity consumption of up to 200 units per month, while those consuming between 201 and 400 units get a 50% subsidy.
The Supreme Court has directed that dues be cleared over seven years — from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2031. According to sources, as per the DERC’s plan, recovery will start from April 1 this year.
Story continues below this ad
Sources said the Supreme Court’s order is not Delhi-specific, but is applicable to all states. “Regulators in each of the states will be independently implementing the Supreme Court order. As a result, there may be tariff hikes in several states,” an official, meanwhile, said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More