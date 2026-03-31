Govt pushing for CAG audit of discoms in Capital: Power minister

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday called for a CAG audit of the capital's power distribution companies to investigate the accumulation of thousands of crores in unpaid dues. (X/@ashishsood_bjp)

The Delhi government is pushing for an audit of the Capital’s distribution companies by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Power Minister Ashish Sood told The Indian Express on Monday.

Sood said the proposed audit will be aimed at examining how dues worth several thousands of crores of rupees accumulated over the years. “When the Supreme Court had ordered the recovery of unpaid dues, it had pointed out that this is a serious reflection on the discoms and the government. If they are not getting paid for all these years, how are the discoms surviving? Was there some collusion between the then government and the discoms? We will push for a CAG audit of the discoms to examine this,” he said.