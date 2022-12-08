Govt presents multi-state co-op Bill in Lok Sabha to ease their merger

The government on Wednesday introduced the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which proposes merger of “any cooperative society” into an existing multi-state cooperative society.

The Centre has proposed this amendment through Section 6 of the Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma. As per the present law, enacted 20 years ago, only multi-state cooperative societies can amalgamate themselves and form a new multi-state cooperative society.

But now, “any cooperative society may, by a resolution passed by majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting at a general meeting of such society, decide to merge into an existing multi-state co-operative society: Provided that such resolution shall be subject to provisions of the respective State Cooperative Societies Act for the time being in force, under which such cooperative society is registered,” states the proposed sub-section (10) to be added in Section 17 of the 2002 law.

The Bill also seeks to establish a “cooperative election authority” to bring “electoral reforms” in the cooperative sector. For this, the government has proposed to substitute Section 45 of the 2002 Act. As per the proposed amendment, the authority will consist of a chairperson, a vice-chairperson and a maximum of three members to be appointed by the Centre.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition members, including RSP’s N K Premachandran and Congress’s Manish Tewari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed introduction of the Bill. Demanding that the Bill be sent to the Standing Committee, they argued that it “impinges” on the rights of the States and is against India’s federal structure.

The Bill seeks to insert a new Section — 63A — in the principal Act. This relates to “establishment of the Cooperative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund” for revival of “sick multi-state cooperative societies”. It also proposes to insert a new Section — 70A — relating to “concurrent audit” for such multi-state societies with an annual turnover or deposit of more than the amount as determined by the Centre.

The government has proposed to insert a new Chapter IX-A relating to “complaints redress”. This proposes to appoint one or more “cooperative ombudsman” with a territorial jurisdiction to inquire into members’ complaints. For this, a new Section 85 will be added in the law.

According to the proposed amendments, the ombudsman will complete the process of inquiry and adjudicate within a period of three months from the date of receiving the complaint and may issue necessary directions to the society during the course of inquiry. The society, the Bill states, “shall be bound to comply with the same within a period of one month from the date of issuance of such directions”.

The government has also proposed to amend Section 104 of the existing Act to increase monetary penalties on multi-state co-op societies for violating provisions of the law to a maximum Rs 1 lakh. The imprisonment term has also been proposed from a maximum six months at present to up to one year in the proposed amendments.

The Centre has also proposed to make provisions for “appointment of cooperative information officer” to provide information on affairs and management of the multi-state co-op society concerned to members of such society. The Bill seeks to insert a new Section 120A relating to “filing of applications, documents, returns, statements, statement of accounts in electronic form”.

Stating that the 2002 Act was “enacted to consolidate and amend the law relating to cooperative societies”, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the Bill, said: “Part IX-B was inserted in the Constitution, vide the Constitution (Ninety-seventh Amendment) Act, 2011. In view of (this)…it has become imperative to amend the Act. Further, developments over the years also necessitated changes in the Act so as to strengthen the cooperative movement in multi-state cooperative societies. Therefore, it is proposed to amend the Act.”