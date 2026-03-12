Govt plans to seek Centre’s aid for EV charging & battery-swapping infra

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To sustain a completely electric fleet, Delhi will require robust charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. To achieve this, the Delhi Transport department is planning to send a proposal to the Centre to avail support under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme.
According to officials, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will be appointed as the nodal agency for planning, coordination, and implementation of the infrastructure.
“It will aggregate demand, proposed locations, and load requirements for public EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure across departments and agencies, and will undertake system-level planning to ensure optimal siting, grid readiness, and phased deployment,” said an official.
Officials also said that the DTC will develop, notify, and periodically update SoPs detailing technical standards, approval processes, timelines, service level benchmarks, and monitoring mechanisms for the deployment and operation of the infrastructure.
It will develop, operate, or integrate a dedicated digital portal — either under the PM E-DRIVE framework or a GNCTD-specific platform — for end-to-end management of the infrastructure, including site onboarding, approvals, monitoring, and reporting, in coordination with District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners, through the Revenue department, and other agencies concerned.
Besides, a high-powered committee will also be constituted under the Chief Secretary to bring a policy. Further, DTL will create a single window facility for charging point and battery swapping operators to enable faster clearance and procure expedited EV connection to deploy public and semi-public charging stations in the city. Under this policy, the government will also have meetings with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), who will be asked to ensure adequate and timely supply of e-vehicles across all eligible segments during the policy period.
The OEMs will also be asked to deploy at least one public electric vehicle charging station per dealer comprising at least three charging points for two- or three-wheelers and two for four-wheelers.
Further, for battery recycling, the Environment department will ensure strict adherence by the OEMs and other entities to all applicable provisions of the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, including requirements related to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), reporting, and environmentally sound management of waste batteries.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will prepare a policy framework, facilitate the deployment of battery collection centres under a Public-Private Partnership model in collaboration with recyclers and other entities, to enable convenient, accessible, and environmentally sound collection of waste batteries.
It will also notify SOP for OEMs and other entities to ensure the safe collection, storage, and transfer of waste batteries to authorised recyclers or Producer Responsibility Organisations.
Under the new EV Policy, 5.8 million two-wheelers in Delhi are being primarily targeted through subsidies and scrappage incentives. The number of public charging and battery-swapping points will be increased from the existing 9,000 to 36,000.
