Govt plans to seek Centre’s aid for EV charging & battery-swapping infra

Under the new EV Policy, 5.8 million two-wheelers in Delhi are being primarily targeted through subsidies and scrappage incentives. The number of public charging and battery-swapping points will be increased from the existing 9,000 to 36,000.

To sustain a completely electric fleet, Delhi will require robust charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. To achieve this, the Delhi Transport department is planning to send a proposal to the Centre to avail support under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme.

According to officials, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will be appointed as the nodal agency for planning, coordination, and implementation of the infrastructure.

“It will aggregate demand, proposed locations, and load requirements for public EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure across departments and agencies, and will undertake system-level planning to ensure optimal siting, grid readiness, and phased deployment,” said an official.

Officials also said that the DTC will develop, notify, and periodically update SoPs detailing technical standards, approval processes, timelines, service level benchmarks, and monitoring mechanisms for the deployment and operation of the infrastructure.