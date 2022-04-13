Govt offices, college campuses hotspots of mosquito breeding, SDMC issues 144 notices

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued 144 notices to various government departments after it found mosquito breeding on their premises, an official statement said.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), IIT Delhi, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have all been issued notices, as per the statement.

In the west and Najafgarh zones, high mosquito breeding was found and for the Culex mosquito menace, 22 prosecutions have been done in the last couple of months against engineers of Irrigation and Flood Control, the civic body said.

In the south zone, breeding was found at Shamshi pond, Qutub Minar maintained by ASI, IGNOU campus, IIT Delhi campus, NCERT campus, JNU campus and GK-1 & NRI colony Pump houses of DJB for which legal notice were issued, said the SDMC.

In the Najafgarh area, breeding was found in Dabri Nallah, Roshan garden drain, three ponds of Ghumanhera and Kapashera drain maintained by Irrigation and Flood Control department for which the agency has been prosecuted.

Amid the possibility of a spurt in vector-borne diseases due to the temperature rise, the SDMC has launched an intensive campaign to check the breeding of mosquitoes. The civic body has initiated an anti-larval drive to control larvae breeding in drains, water bodies, swamps and construction sites. Under the initiative, the anti-larval spray will be used for a week.

During the drive, Culex mosquito breeding was found in pockets along edges of drains and water bodies which is causing the mosquito menace.

All drains, institutions and construction sites were checked and it was reported that agencies which have not not completed the task of desilting and removal of hyacinth and floating material were issued notices, said a senior official of the south MCD.