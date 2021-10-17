‘No one helped… he (accused) looked like my son’s age’: Govt officer dragged on road by snatchers in South Delhi

A senior government officer travelling with her minor son suffered injuries after two men on a scooter snatched her bag and dragged her on the road when she wouldn’t let go. Vidushi Kapoor (47) is posted as the Deputy Labour Commissioner at J&K House and holds additional charge of Deputy Direct officer in the J&K Information Department. She told The Indian Express that the men convinced her to exit her vehicle saying there was a tyre puncture and fuel leakage.The incident took place around 11.30 am in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. Kapoor was heading to Faridabad from her Vasant Kunj residence at the time.

While no arrest has been made so far, police suspect the men are part of the infamous ‘thak-thak gang’, which earned its name since its members often knock on a car’s windows to distract their target. In many cases, they follow vehicles on a two-wheeler and signal the driver to get out of the car to check for tyre pressure or fuel leakage.

Kapoor told The Indian Express, “I wasn’t expecting all this… I was just driving with my son. These boys stopped me and signalled me to check the tyre and fuel. I trusted them and parked my car near Batra Hospital. When I stepped out, I saw some tar or oil on the headlight but fuel wasn’t leaking. I was confused. My son called my husband from inside the car. Meanwhile, two boys came on a scooter. I asked them for help but they didn’t say anything and snatched my bag.”

Kapoor, who has been living in Delhi for almost six years, said she has only heard stories of such incidents. “We hear that these incidents happen with our colleagues but don’t know what to expect. I went with my instincts and pulled the bag, but they were on a scooter. They started their vehicle and I fell to the ground. I was still holding the bag but they were speeding. There was so much traffic on the road but nobody helped. I feel the public is also responsible for incidents like these. There were bike riders who could have chased the accused. My son was screaming for help but nobody came forward. It was as if everything was normal…”

She said she was dragged on the main road for 100-200 metres. “I was shocked that they kept dragging me. In the end, I couldn’t hold the bag and had bruises all over. There was a lot of traffic on the road at that time; it was scary. The pillion rider looked like a boy my son’s age. Yet, they were so confident. I guess these incidents keep happening because these boys don’t fear the law and the public never acts against them,” she said.

Kapoor suspects the accused might have been following her from Vasant Kunj. “They might have planned it seeing a woman and her son or may have been following me. They didn’t know who I was, but it was scary. I am also not very aware of the area. I have lived in Saket for some time. I felt this was safe…,” she said.

The bag had around Rs 2,000 in cash, ATM cards and official IDs. Kapoor lodged a complaint at Sangam Vihar police station.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “We received information that the officer had a bag on her shoulder that was snatched by the accused. A case of robbery has been registered. We are investigating the matter.”