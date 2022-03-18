Delhi Govt offers job to brother of IB staffer killed in 2020 riots

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday handed over an appointment letter to the brother of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Ankur Sharma will be appointed as a junior assistant in the education department of the government, Kejriwal said. “We can never compensate for the loss of a loved one’s life but I hope this government job and assistance of Rs 1 crore brings the family strength. We will continue to stand by them and support them whenever needed,” he tweeted.

The government had handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family as compensation last year.

“A cabinet meeting was convened at the Delhi Secretariat in March 2021 in which Ankur Sharma, brother of late Ankit Sharma, was proposed to be given a job in the Delhi government as per his merit. This proposal was unanimously approved by the cabinet after which this proposal was sent to the L-G. After getting approval from the L-G, CM Kejriwal today handed over the appointment letter to Ankur Sharma,” a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

Later in the day, Kejriwal hit out against the BJP for politicising Sharma’s death.

“The BJP played dirty politics over Ankit Sharma’s death and then left his family to fend for themselves. We did not play any politics over the issue, stayed in touch with the family constantly, and helped them at every stage,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, said AAP’s political stance on the issue was “regrettable”.

“On the one hand CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak are doing politics over the compensation package extended to the family of IB official Ankit Sharma while on the other, they are giving political patronage to Ankit Sharma’s murder accused councilor Tahir Hussain… It is the constitutional duty of the state government to extend relief package to riot victim’s families without disclosing religion or caste,” he said. He also questioned why the relief was given two years after his death.

In its chargesheet, police had said that Sharma was trying to pacify “people from both sides” when armed rioters caught and dragged him on the “instigation” of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.