Govt notice to CPWD for dumping debris on trees

The Delhi government has issued a showcause notice to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) over allegations of dumping debris on trees in south Delhi’s Thyagraj Nagar. The notice was issued on Tuesday. CPWD, along with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd, is redeveloping seven government residential colonies.

The projects came under scrutiny after it was reported that over 14,000 trees would have to be cut by both agencies to develop the area into residential and commercial complexes.

Last month, environment activists had submitted a written complaint to the environment minister, alleging that the building authorities were harming trees by dumping debris on them. In some cases, they alleged, acid was being poured on the roots to damage the trees. According to the notice, investigation found that debris was dumped all around the trees, which is an offence.

“According to Section 8 of the Delhi Tree Preservation Act, 1994, harming a tree in any way is against the law and those found guilty can be fined or jailed,” the notice states. CPWD officials have been asked to appear before the forest officer, south Delhi range, on August 6 to explain their position.

