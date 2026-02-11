Govt nod to three major drain remodelling projects in North Delhi, to cost Rs 125 cr

The stretches where these remodelling work will take place connect Central Delhi via Civil lines, Kashmere Gate, ITO and Outer Delhi on the other side. (Express Photo)

To address the perennial waterlogging issue every monsoon in North Delhi that causes huge traffic jams and route diversions, the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to remodel the storm water drainage system on three key stretches on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, spread across a total of 25 km. The government has given a financial sanction to remodel these three major drainage lines at a cost of Rs 125 crore, said an official. The stretches where these remodelling work will take place connect Central Delhi via Civil lines, Kashmere Gate, ITO and Outer Delhi on the other side.

Due to the poor drainage system at present, these stretches get flooded every monsoon, impacting traffic movement till ITO. Officials said that the work will be carried as per the Delhi Drainage Master Plan 2025.