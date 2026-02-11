Govt nod to three major drain remodelling projects in North Delhi, to cost Rs 125 cr

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To address the perennial waterlogging issue every monsoon in North Delhi that causes huge traffic jams and route diversions, the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to remodel the storm water drainage system on three key stretches on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, spread across a total of 25 km. The government has given a financial sanction to remodel these three major drainage lines at a cost of Rs 125 crore, said an official. The stretches where these remodelling work will take place connect Central Delhi via Civil lines, Kashmere Gate, ITO and Outer Delhi on the other side.
Due to the poor drainage system at present, these stretches get flooded every monsoon, impacting traffic movement till ITO. Officials said that the work will be carried as per the Delhi Drainage Master Plan 2025.
“As laid down in the Drainage Master Plan 2025, these projects form part of a structured and integrated effort to address chronic waterlogging in North Delhi. The focus is on planned drain remodelling across connected stretches, so that long-standing infrastructure gaps are resolved in a systematic manner. This approach moves away from ad-hoc arrangements and ensures durable, well-planned improvement,” said PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday.
The stretch where the remodelling of drain work will take place are a 7.7-km long stretch from Azadpur H-Point to Mukarba Chowk on Mall Road Extension; another from Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point, and Model Town I, II and III.
“When we talk about permanent solutions, we must also back them with adequate resources,” the Minister said, adding, “This financial commitment shows that the government is not relying on temporary measures, but investing in planned improvement.”
The Minister underlined that repeated waterlogging disrupts daily life, damages roads, slows emergency response and poses safety risks for pedestrians and commuters.
He said that the Drainage Master Plan 2025 has been framed to tackle such issues through a coordinated, citywide approach rather than isolated actions.
“Drainage cannot be fixed in fragments,” he said, and added, “The master plan ensures that water flow is managed logically across connected stretches, so one area does not suffer because another has been ignored.”
