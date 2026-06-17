‘Govt lies’: AAP seeks protection for people affected by O-Zone demolitions in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a signature campaign demanding legal protection for residents living in unauthorised colonies in the O-Zone of Yamuna riverbanks in Delhi and urged the Centre to enact a law safeguarding them from demolition.

O-Zone is the ecologically sensitive area on the floodplains of the Yamuna river where construction is prohibited. More than five lakh people live in 91 unauthorised colonies in the O-Zone.

The Delhi High Court on May 23 had observed that residential colonies in the region are “completely impermissible”, while noting that 91 unauthorised colonies in the area continue to enjoy temporary protection from punitive action only until December 31 of this year.