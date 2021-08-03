Govt issues strict SOPs for massage centres and spas in Delhi

Additionally, CCTVs will have to be installed and the recording has to be retained for at least three months.

THE DELHI government has come out with strict operation guidelines for spa and massage centres in the city, including that massage therapists and clients have to be of the same gender, and that the therapists employed have to have a degree, diploma, or certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy. The guidelines have been formed to check sexual abuse and trafficking, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Last year, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal had flagged several instances of abuse at spas and massage centres in the city. A task force was set up to discuss the issues. The guidelines were formed with the DWC’s inputs.

“Cross-gender massage shall not be allowed in Spa and Massage centres. Provision for masseur for males and masseuse for females shall be made. Male and female Spa sections shall be in different areas and demarcated with separate entry and no inter-connection. The Spa/ Massage centre services shall not be provided behind locked doors. There shall be no latchet and bolt inside the doors of SPA/Massage Centre chambers. There shall be a provision of self-closing doors. The external doors of the massage/spa establishment shall be kept open during working hours. Mandatory provision for the production of ID cards of all customers shall be ensured and a register containing their contact details including phone numbers and ID proof shall be maintained. The Spa Massage centres can remain open only between 9 am to 9 pm,” the new guidelines say.