Coronavirus: Govt issues guidelines on disposal of bodies

Laying out guidelines for proper disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims, the government said burial or cremation of bodies will be carried out in the presence of trained healthcare workers in protective gear.

In a statement on Friday listing steps to be taken by hospitals, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, “Hospitals should store the body in a mortuary after ensuring proper disinfection of the body and the body bag as per guidelines.”

The guidelines came soon after a conference was held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with doctors from various government hospitals. Without clear instructions so far, there was a lack of consensus regarding disposal of bodies and to whom it must be handed over to.

The guidelines ask hospitals to take a call on whether an autopsy is required or not and insist that they provide a hearse van to transport the body to the cremation or burial ground.

Hospitals have also been asked to ensure a trained healthcare worker in protective gear packs and handles the body, and is present in the hearse van transporting it. After completion of the procedures, the van will be disinfected as per protocol.

