Govt interventions helped save 840 children each day since 2014, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the NDA government’s several programmes have resulted in the lives of 840 children being saved each day in India since 2014. Speaking at the inauguration of the 2018 Partners Forum, an amalgamation of national and global organisations working towards maternal and child health, Modi said, “The country has 25 million newborns. Our robust facility based newborn care system, which provides care to more than 1 million newborn babies through 794 state-of-the-art special newborn care units, has served as a successful model. As a result of our interventions, 840 additional lives of children under five are being saved each day in India as compared to four years back,” Modi said.

The PM described Mission Indradhanush as a programme “close to my heart” and expressed satisfaction at it being showcased at the international meet. “I am pleased to note that India’s immunization programme, a subject close to my heart, is being featured as a success story in this forum. Under Mission Indradhanush, we reached 32.8 million children and 8.4 million pregnant women over the last three years. We have also increased the number of vaccines under the universal immunization programme from 7 to 12…” he said.

The health ministry, which is hosting the event, pulled all stops at the inauguration, using projection mapping for the first time at an event in Vigyan Bhawan.

Health Minister J P Nadda spoke about Ayushman Bharat and its integrated approach and health assurance through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.