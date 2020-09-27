Delhi: Govt hospital doctor ‘assaulted by patient’

The family alleged her complaint had triggered the suicide, and she was eventually booked under Section 306 (abetment) of the IPC.

A senior resident doctor at the Delhi government’s Maharishi Valmiki Hospital was allegedly assaulted by a patient and her attendant on being asked to wear masks. In a letter to the medical superintendent of the hospital, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has demanded immediate action against the duo under the Disaster Management Act.

Dr Rahul Jain (33) said: “We have filed a police complaint through the hospital’s medical superintendent. The patient’s family started misbehaving when I refused to treat them as they did not have masks on. I have suffered minor bruises and abrasions.”

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, “We have registered a case against the woman after the doctor complained that she misbehaved with him and also manhandled the staff. We are conducting an enquiry.”

The hospital medical superintendent did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment. Police said the woman alleged the doctors delayed the admission process and treatment. She also alleged the doctors misbehaved with her. “We will take action after the enquiry,” said a senior police officer. Dr Jain denied the allegations.

The RDA also claimed the family started beating up the doctor and threw a stool in anger. “They wanted their procedure to be performed on a priority basis. They were requested by Dr Jain to come by turn. As they did not wear masks, they were requested to do so… The stool was aimed at his head which he luckily dodged.”

