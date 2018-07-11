Govt hopes to increase water share in capital

Kejriwal said that by June 2020, around 150 MGD treated sewage water will be poured near Palla in Yamuna. Kejriwal said that by June 2020, around 150 MGD treated sewage water will be poured near Palla in Yamuna.

With official reports predicting that groundwater levels in Delhi may touch zero by 2020, the AAP government Tuesday announced a raft of measures to tackle the crisis, including a project to revive at least 200 lakes in the capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who holds the water portfolio, said the government has set an ambitious target of increasing water availability in the city by around 50 per cent in the next five years, mostly through enhancing sewage treatment capacity.

Addressing a press conference after inspecting the upcoming 70 MGD (million gallons daily) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Burari, Kejriwal said that by June 2020, around 150 MGD treated sewage water will be poured near Palla in Yamuna, which will be supplied after further treatment, along the lines of Singapore’s ‘NEWater’ model.

“The Burari STP, having an ouput of 70 MGD, will be launched in June 2019. By December 2019, 40 MGD Rithala STP will start working and by June 2020, its phase II with another 40 MGD capacity will be launched. By June 2020, the availability of water will go up by at least 150 MGD, which is around 15 per cent,” Kejriwal said.

Current water availability in Delhi stands at 900 MGD, he said. The demand, on the other hand, is around 1,100 MGD.

On recharge of underground aquifiers, Kejriwal said at least 200 out of Delhi’s 1,200 water bodies will be revived in the first phase.

