Govt holds first mega PTM since pandemic; will address competency gap, says Sisodia

The Delhi government conducted its first mega Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) since the onset of Covid to “help parents understand the educational and emotional needs of their children in the post-Covid era”. The PTMs were conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools.

Meeting students and parents during the session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Schools were closed for almost two years due to the pandemic. This not only harmed the education of our children but also affected their ability to think, understand and be happy. Now, the need of the hour is to fix this together. Joint efforts by parents and teachers will help children cope with the post-pandemic situation better.”

Sisodia said he was happy to see a large number of parents take part in the mega PTM.

“During the lockdown, schools were shut and students were confined to their houses. Even teachers were meeting parents virtually most of the time. But in-person mega PTM was an opportunity where parents shared their concerns with teachers without any hesitation. Our teachers are always available for parents to answer their queries related to their children and are working hard on bridging the competency gap caused by the pandemic,” he said.

The Delhi government said a majority of parents’ queries revolved around the “social and emotional wellbeing of their wards, ways to plug learning gaps and getting children’s studies back on track”.

The Mega PTM is part of a two-phase recovery plan of the Delhi government to “bridge the competency gap caused due to Covid, prepare students to acquire foundational literacy and skills, and focus on the emotional wellbeing of children”.

“Under this, Directorate of Education (DoE) has reduced the syllabus and is exclusively focusing on emotional and academic wellbeing of students through activities in schools such as extended Happiness Classes, Mission Buniyaad Classes, surveys on learning levels, revision of previous worksheets, etc. Schools are engaging with the community deeply to understand the situation of students, and to track them back to schools,” the government said in a statement. Sisodia said the overall objective was to ensure that “learning gaps that occurred during the lockdown do not expand further”.

“This will give an opportunity to students to rebuild their competencies and conceptual knowledge. Also, engagement in activities will help in reducing the anxiety and stress levels among students,” he said.