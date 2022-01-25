scorecardresearch
Govt holds discussions on draft policy for aggregators

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 25, 2022 2:00:20 am
"Delhi has become the first state government to notify an Aggregator Policy to mandate electric vehicle fleets for ride aggregators and delivery services,” Gehlot added.

The Delhi government Monday convened a virtual round-table consultation to facilitate a discussion on the Draft Aggregator Scheme 2021. The government last week had announced its draft policy to “mandate a transition to e-vehicles in the ride aggregators and delivery services sectors”.

“The consultation was attended by over 100 participants from on-demand service mobility operators, fleet aggregators, Original Equipment Manufacturers, last-mile delivery operators, civil society organisations and experts… Over 80 industry leaders… shared their feedback and suggestions on the seamless implementation of the fleet aggregator scheme,” the government said in a statement.

Speaking at the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are fulfilling our promises towards a successful implementation of the EV policy. Delhi has become the first state government to notify an Aggregator Policy to mandate electric vehicle fleets for ride aggregators and delivery services.”

