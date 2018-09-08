Govt gets Delhi HC notice on vacant posts of teachers in its schools

Court expressed concern over 5,000 vacant posts and lack of amenities in schools Court expressed concern over 5,000 vacant posts and lack of amenities in schools

The Delhi High Court Friday expressed concern over the 5,000 vacant posts of teachers and lack of basic amenities in the capital’s government schools, and sought to know the reasons behind the same from the authorities concerned.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notice to the Delhi government and its education department, seeking their stand on a PIL regarding filling up vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in thousands of government schools across the city.

Citing an RTI response, the plea said that the sanctioned posts for teaching and non-teaching staff is 14,743, of which only 9,366 posts are filled, while the remaining 5,377 posts are lying vacant as of July 11.

The bench made note of the request made by the petitioner, Shashi Bhushan Sonbhadra, to make way for broad guidelines for transportation mechanism in government schools along the line of private ones.

The petitioner’s counsel, Shashank Deo Sudhi, also urged that the government be asked to explore possibilities of nursery and kindergarten education in their schools along the line of private schools.

The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on November 2.

The government had recently claimed that the standard of their schools in the city are aligned with that of the “modern education system”.

However, the counsel highlighted other concerns relating to lack of facilities — such as blackboards, sitting benches, proper toilets, sporting facilities, library facilities and computer labs — besides shortage of teachers.

The counsel also contended that the standard of Delhi government schools has gone down, as the pass percentage in their schools fell to 69.32 per cent in 2018 from 92.44 per cent in 2017.

It further informed the court that a total of 13,663 students had appeared for the Class X examination from 990 government schools in 2018, of which only 9,660 students had passed.

“The overall situation in city government schools has been bad for many years now, and no corrective and effective measures have been taken by the respondents (Delhi government and others) to ensure quality education,” the plea alleged.

