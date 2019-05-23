Govt drive to eliminate trachoma

The Delhi government is all set to launch an awareness programme to eliminate trachoma — a bacterial infection which, if untreated, can cause blindness — by 2020. Trachoma is caused by poor environmental and personal hygiene and inadequate access to water and sanitation.

The number of cases in the capital grew to 1,361 in 2018-19 from 241 in 2017-18. “We hope to bring it down to zero in the capital. It is crucial to create awareness among public and medical professionals. A training programme will be held for doctors on do’s and don’ts while performing surgery,” said Dr K S Baghotia, additional director, department of health and family welfare.

The department will focus on four categories — surgery, awareness, facial wash and environment— to prevent the disease.