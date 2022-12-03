Govt college teacher booked for ‘sexually harassing’ colleague in Gurgaon

A government college teacher in Gurgaon was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a colleague after offering her a lift in his car on Thursday, said police.

According to police, preparations had been going on at the college for an upcoming festival, adding that after rehearsals, when a teacher was leaving for her home, the accused offered to drop her at the spot her car was parked.

A police officer said, “The woman alleged that her colleague misbehaved with her and harassed her in the car. He later managed to escape. The woman filed a complaint on Thursday evening. A case has been registered and a probe initiated. The accused is yet to be arrested.”

An FIR was registered under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment), said police.