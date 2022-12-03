scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Govt college teacher booked for ‘sexually harassing’ colleague in Gurgaon

According to police, preparations had been going on at the college for an upcoming festival, adding that after rehearsals, when a teacher was leaving for her home, the accused offered to drop her at the spot her car was parked.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment), said police. (Representatioanal/File)

A government college teacher in Gurgaon was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a colleague after offering her a lift in his car on Thursday, said police.

A police officer said, “The woman alleged that her colleague misbehaved with her and harassed her in the car. He later managed to escape. The woman filed a complaint on Thursday evening. A case has been registered and a probe initiated. The accused is yet to be arrested.”

An FIR was registered under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment), said police.

