Govt assures there is no shortage of cooking gas: Amid West Asia conflict, LPG worry lines lengthen in Delhi

Long lines and restless crowds continued to form outside dealerships and offices of LPG agencies across several parts of Delhi on Thursday.
There were impatient people who had tired of waiting for the gas they claimed they had booked several days ago, nervous people who had PNG connections but still wanted an LPG backup, and there were desperate people who said their kitchens had shut down because they’d run out of cooking gas.
Everyone wanted a cylinder. The panic and clamour was greater at gas agencies that served poorer neighbourhoods.
The disruption in global LPG supply chains due to the war in the Middle East has led to a crisis – driven, according to the central government, more by consumer anxiety and possible hoarding and panic-booking than by any actual supply shortages.
But the concerns expressed by those in the queues outside LPG dealerships appeared real.
At Dikshit Gas Seva, an Indane dealership in East Delhi’s Khichripur, 23-year-old Vikas refused to leave like many others – and after a long,
heated argument, managed to
get a cylinder.
“I had booked online a week ago. It should have been delivered to my house on Monday. I started to come here every day, and on the fourth day of visits, I finally got my cylinder,” he said.
Thirty-five-year-old Seema complained she hadn’t even been able to book her cylinder online. “I have also been trying to call the dealership for the last two days. I have now come in person, but I am being told there is no way other than to book online,” she said.
An official at the dealership who gave his name as Satish claimed daily supply of gas cylinders had “come down to half” from the day after Holi, which was celebrated on March 4.
Another official, who gave his name as Vinay Kumar, said: “The number of cylinders has reduced. There are 2,500 bookings pending, and we do not have enough cylinders.”
Kumar said that the number of LPG cylinders reaching the centre every day had come down from around 600 on average to only around 360. “Meanwhile, as the number of bookings have piled up, our server has stopped responding,” he said.
The Delhi government, meanwhile, assured that the supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG was normal across the NCR, and that there were no shortages of fuel.
At a dealership in Trilokpuri, 42-year-old Shabana said her booking had been confirmed on March 5. “I waited for six days for a cylinder and then came to the agency, but I was told to come back another day,” she said.
At a Bharat Petroleum office in East Delhi’s Shakarpur, there was a line for the renewal of connections. “We are here to get our KYC done so we can get a new connection,” said Neha (32), a resident of Laxmi Nagar. “Who knows when the PNG pipeline will run dry? Everything is so uncertain.”
The situation at dealerships in more affluent South Delhi colonies was less chaotic. Unlike in areas of East Delhi, gas agencies in Green Park and Moti Bagh did not have long queues.
Jai Bhagwan Sharma, the owner of Bharat Gas Agency in Moti Bagh said: “We cater to around 6,000 customers in the area. We get 115 bookings every day on average. But today, we have had 315 bookings within a few hours. It is because people are panicking.”
