Govt assures there is no shortage of cooking gas: Amid West Asia conflict, LPG worry lines lengthen in Delhi

People queue to get their cyllinder booking done at a gas agency in Khichripur in New Delhi, on Thursday.

Long lines and restless crowds continued to form outside dealerships and offices of LPG agencies across several parts of Delhi on Thursday.

There were impatient people who had tired of waiting for the gas they claimed they had booked several days ago, nervous people who had PNG connections but still wanted an LPG backup, and there were desperate people who said their kitchens had shut down because they’d run out of cooking gas.

Everyone wanted a cylinder. The panic and clamour was greater at gas agencies that served poorer neighbourhoods.

The disruption in global LPG supply chains due to the war in the Middle East has led to a crisis – driven, according to the central government, more by consumer anxiety and possible hoarding and panic-booking than by any actual supply shortages.