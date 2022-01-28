scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor

An official statement said Nageswaran assumed charge on Friday.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
January 28, 2022 7:19:00 pm
V Anantha Nageswaran (ANI photo)

The government on Friday appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

