Govt moves to remove 3 slums on Race Course Road in Delhi, asks residents to leave by March 6
The residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp on Race Course Road have been asked to vacate or face legal action, according to a notice issued Thursday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to a resident.
In a step towards removing three slum clusters on Race Course Road near the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi, the Centre Thursday began issuing rehabilitation notices to residents, asking them to vacate by March 6 and take possession of the flats allotted to them at the DUSIB Colony at Savda Ghevra, The Indian Express has learnt.
The residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp on Race Course Road have been asked to vacate or face legal action, according to a notice issued Thursday by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to a resident.
The notice, seen by The Indian Express, says the three jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters are located on government land under the L&DO. Sources say that the 717 households have been allotted flats at Savda Ghevra.
The Prime Minister’s Residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, is located just a few kilometres from the slums. While the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) changed the name of Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016, the L&DO records still list the slums’ address as Race Course Road.
The notice adds that, as per the rehabilitation policy of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a joint survey was conducted by the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority in January 2024 to assess whether the residents were eligible for alternate housing. After that, it was decided that the residents of the three clusters would be rehabilitated at the DUSIB Colony in Savda Ghevra, about 45 km away.
A notice for rehabilitation was issued to all residents on October 29, 2025, which was then challenged in the Delhi High Court in November.
In its order on November 13, 2025, the court asked the government for a reply, and said: “In the meantime, the petitioners shall not be evicted without adhering to the procedural safeguards…”.
On the next hearing on January 13, the government sought another four weeks to reply. The court ordered the matter to be listed on May 13 and directed that its November 13 interim order will remain in force till then.
