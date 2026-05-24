Govindpuri double-murder: Accused was angry over cousin’s attempts to discourage drug abuse, killed her, nephew, say cops

The police team retaliated in self-defence and fired three rounds before overpowering and apprehending the accused. He was later shifted to a hospital under police custody.

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his 40-year-old cousin and her 13-year-old son in South East Delhi’s Govindpuri area earlier this week because he was angry over her repeated attempts to stop him from engaging in criminal activities and drug abuse, police said on Saturday as they arrested the key accused, identified as Saurabh Sahu following a brief exchange of fire.

The bodies of the woman and her teenage son were found at their house on the intervening night of May 20 and 21, triggering a massive investigation by multiple teams of the South-East district police. Officers had said at the time that cash worth Rs 10 lakh and jewellery were also missing from the house even as there were no signs of forced entry. Police said they solved the double murder case within 72 hours.