Government tightens norms to curb stamp duty evasion in property registrations via GPAs

In a bid to plug stamp duty evasion and curb fraudulent property transactions, the Delhi government has tightened norms for the registration process through General Power of Attorney (GPA) documents — mandating closer scrutiny by sub-registrars. This would lead to adjudication before registration in several cases.

Under fresh directions issued by the Revenue Department, every GPA presented for registration will now be examined to determine if it is, in effect, a disguised sale of property. Officials have been asked to check whether the document mentions monetary consideration, transfers possession of the property, is irrevocable in nature, or grants permanent authority to sell, gift, transfer or mortgage the property.

It has been observed that in several cases, documents are registered merely as a ‘GPA’ by paying only a nominal stamp duty, even though they contain provisions relating to the sale of property, handing over possession and transfer of ownership rights, the government said.

The government has now directed that GPAs executed in favour of persons other than close blood relatives — parents, spouse, children, siblings — will no longer be registered directly by sub-registrars. Instead, these documents will have to be referred to the Collector of Stamps, who will determine whether they are genuine powers of attorney or should be treated as conveyance deeds attracting full stamp duty.

According to the directions, the Collector of Stamps will ordinarily be required to pass a reasoned order within 30 days, although the period may be extended to a maximum of three months in exceptional cases. Registration will not proceed until the adjudication is completed and the applicable stamp duty has been paid.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the measures were aimed at preventing revenue loss, tackling fraudulent property transactions and protecting buyers from defective documentation. She said the government would not allow misuse of GPA registrations to evade stamp duty and that greater transparency and accountability in property registration remained a priority.

The government has also warned of disciplinary action against sub-registrars who register such GPAs without referring them for adjudication, where required.

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To improve oversight, every sub-registrar’s office has been directed to maintain a separate register of such cases and submit monthly reports. The government has also asked officials to develop an online tracking system within a month to monitor referrals and their disposal.