Government signal: Ready for debate, demand for resignation political

THE demand for the Education Minister’s resignation is “political” and there’s no “succumbing” to it; the lapses behind the NEET leak have been fixed; admissions under the three largest entrance examinations, NEET retest, CUET and JEE Main, are largely on track; and the Government is open to a debate on the issue in Parliament.

This was the “official” sense at the senior level of the Government Tuesday, a day after the Jantar Mantar protests, which started with the NEET leak controversy, intensified leading to a police crackdown in the heart of the capital.

In conversations with The Indian Express, senior government functionaries said the Centre has no intention of yielding to demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, arguing that it has neither denied the lapses nor attempted to evade responsibility.