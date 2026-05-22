Government plans to revamp Delhi’s power network as peak demand likely to touch 11,000 MW by 2030

“The aim behind the master plan or the ‘Mission 2030’ is to deliver reliable, economical, safe and quality power supply to every citizen for 24*7*365 days in the next four years,” Sood said.

With Delhi’s peak power demand expected to touch 11,000 MW in the next four years, the government is working on a comprehensive Delhi Power Master Plan 2030 to strengthen the Capital’s power distribution network, reduce power cuts per consumer per year from 3 to 1, bring down average outage duration from 2 hours to 1 hours and minimise transformer breakdowns across the city.

According to an official document, by 2030, with the expansion of the Metro network and push for electric vehicles (EVs) and other facilities requiring power demand, the projected accelerated growth, however, is 13,114 MW.

“Keeping in mind the accelerated growth in power demand, we have to be ready and prepared for future considering the expansion of Metro network, upcoming health centres and the government’s pushing for EVs and charging infrastructure…The previous government, despite being in power for over a decade, did nothing to upgrade the city’s power infrastructure,” said the Power Minister Ashish Sood.