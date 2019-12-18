Government may await Delhi High Court view before deciding Jamia plea for probe

Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar met higher education secretary over Sunday’s incident Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar met higher education secretary over Sunday’s incident

The Human Resource Development Ministry may not decide Jamia Millia Islamia’s request for a high-level probe immediately, as a plea seeking a judicial inquiry into police action against university students is already before the Delhi High Court.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar met the higher education secretary Amit Khare Tuesday and handed over a report on the Sunday incident, along with the resolution of the Executive Council seeking a high-level or judicial inquiry. It also carries details of 35 people detained and later released by the police.

“We are cognisant of the (EC’s) resolution. Since the matter is already before a court, it would be best if we wait a day or two before deciding (on JMI’s request),” said a ministry official on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the matter of excessive force used by Delhi Police against JMI students. The apex court said that the high courts should be approached first.

A plea against police action on students is already before the Delhi High Court. However, on Monday, the HC refused to list the matter for an urgent hearing.

On Monday, Akhtar held a press conference to condemn police action against her students. During the interaction, she reiterated JMI’s old demand before the government to close the thoroughfare cutting through the university campus. This, she said, would make the campus secure.

“Closing that road cannot be a solution since it serves not only the university but also the local community living in the area. Other alternatives will have to be explored for campus security,” the ministry official added.

Apart from the JMI V-C, heads of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Hamdard also met Khare Tuesday.

“With the exception of Jamia and AMU, no other central university has faced any violence. Neither are their academic calendars affected. In fact, in Delhi there is another university, Jamia Hamdard, which is absolutely peaceful,” the officer said.

