Government directs road safety audits of all highways in three months

As accidents on the country’s national highways continue unabated, the government has directed road safety audits of all highways in the next three months, including the ones under construction and the ones in pre-construction and even design stages.

Each regional office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will identify five stretches of at least 50 km with the highest accidents/black spots and work to turn them into ‘Model Safe Roads’.

Similarly, five upcoming stretches where construction has progressed between 30 and 70 per cent will be developed as ‘Model Safe Construction Zones’. They are to have barricades with lights, traffic diversion signs at frequent intervals both for day and night, safety railing/barricades near deep excavation areas and additional safety signs like illuminating lights, blinkers etc. at night in transition zones. Each region will designate a road safety officer to look after this exercise.

“With rapid expansion of the road network and increasing number of vehicles, India is witnessing high number of road accidents and fatalities…. National Highways contribute to around 31 per cent of road accidents and 36 per cent of road fatalities in the country, it is necessary to bring about systematic changes,” the directive from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways says. It is directed at all road-owing agencies.

A road safety audit is part of any road project and is a prerequisite for the completion certificate. But going beyond this, the ministry under minister Nitin Gadkari has widened the scope of this exercise to include even those stretches which are yet to be operational, under construction, and also the ones being planned.

Things like tapering of lanes ahead should be informed to motorists through signage around 500 m or a km in advance, at locations of narrow bridges, safety features like solar blinkers, cats eye, delineators, relevant sign boards, thermoplastic paint, rumble strips, kerb paint and plastic spring post should be implemented and so on.

Similarly, crash barriers at vulnerable locations, plastic spring posts to act as dividers and in chevron areas, to deter motorists from entering the zone, dressing of shoulders and widening of narrow earthen shoulders, selected widening of national highways on curves, junction improvement etc are also to be done.

Along with these short-term measures, the ministry has also directed long-term measures which are to be as per road safety audit recommendations.