Government department to auction gunny bags used in food relief during lockdown, asks school principals for details

A principal of an MCD school told The Indian Express, “They have been lying inside the schools for months now... More than half were also spoilt due to a water leak on the roof.”

The Delhi food department has directed principals of MCD and Delhi government schools, which had doubled up as food distribution centres during the lockdown, to compile lists of empty gunny bags lying inside the premises of the institutions.

The gunny bags, which contained foodgrains that were distributed to the needy, will be auctioned off by the department, according to an official order.

The Delhi government had begun the distribution of dry ration to non-PDS beneficiaries in Delhi during the lockdown in April. Around 30 lakh people were given 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice each through an e-coupon system.

As per a letter written by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies (Sultanpuri Majra) on March 1, principals of MCD and other schools of the area were directed to provide details of empty gunny bags that were leftover in their schools, which ranged from over 500 to over 2,000.

A senior official from the Department of Food and Civil Supplies said that this had been done to dispose of the bags properly. “We have asked principals of Delhi schools to give us the details of the number of empty gunny bags lying inside. We have not yet received the list in full,” he said.

The department has directed the schools to compile the list of gunny bags to auction off. “Each bag costs around Rs 18-20. However, many are also spoilt or damaged and may not get as much. A lot of garbage collectors sell it back to fair price shops, or there are other local buyers. This money will be collected and deposited with the department’s treasury,” he added.