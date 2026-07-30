Government appoints members of Delhi Medical Council over a year after it was dissolved over ‘irregularities’

The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday, in a post on X, announced the appointment of four members to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), more than a year after the body was dissolved amid allegations of administrative and financial irregularities.

“The Government of Delhi has appointed Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. Hansraj Baveja, Dr. S. K. Tandon, and Dr. Vinod Kumar Monga as members of the Delhi Medical Council,” read the CMO’s post.

“The Delhi Medical Council plays an important role in maintaining quality, transparency, and medical ethics in healthcare services. These appointments will make significant contributions to strengthening Delhi’s health system by making the Council’s functions even more effective,” it also said.

The DMC was dissolved by then Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on June 17 last year. The council had not been reconstituted since — a gap that has also caused significant delays in registration of doctors. While ordering the dissolution, the LG had allowed two ex-officio members to continue temporarily, assigned the role of registrar to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for the interim period, and had directed the Health department to reconstitute the council within two months under the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997.

In December 2025, as reported by The Indian Express, a special audit was ordered to investigate allegations that the DMC had collected roughly Rs 28 crore in recent years without proper audit or fund segregation. The committee has also been examining if such recovery can be made from the personal accounts of Dr Girish Tyagi, who previously served as the acting registrar and has held the positions of both the president and vice-president of the council. Dr Tyagi has since filed a case in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash a government order directing him to vacate his post.

The powers, duties and functions of the DMC, established in 1998 under the Delhi Medical Council Act, are “maintaining an up-to-date live register of medical practitioners and prescribing and enforcing a code of medical ethics to ensure professional conduct”. Following an inquiry into allegations of malpractice, it can “initiate disciplinary action against practitioners, including reprimand, suspension or removal, and in appropriate cases, award compensation”. It also plays a key role in “ensuring that no unqualified person practises the modern system of medicine”.

Meanwhile, Dr Naresh Chawla, who was the acting president of the DMC when it was dissolved in May 2025, questioned the relevance of Thursday’s appointments. “The names of the members who have been announced are nominated members. We have to ask what relevance they do have. The elections of DMC were held on May 31, 2026, but no notification on elected members has been provided to us,” he said.

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Explaining the council’s structure, Dr Chawla said, “The DMC comprises 24 members – 10 are nominated from medical colleges of Delhi, like Maulana Azad, Lady Hardinge, Jamia Hamdard. Eight are elected, the other members are selected by the Delhi government and other regulatory bodies.”

“The DMC has not been functioning for over a year now. It has a major role to play in medical negligence cases, registration, and so on,” he said.