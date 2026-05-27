Government acts on Delhi dust: More machine sweepers to tackle air pollution

A “significant increase” in the number of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) in Delhi to tackle road dust was among a series of measures directed by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to tackle air pollution, in a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and top officials, according to an official statement.

“Air pollution control requires collective responsibility and continuous action at every level. The Centre remains committed to working closely with the Delhi government and all stakeholders to ensure cleaner air for the people of Delhi,” Yadav said.

The Union Minister’s directions came a day after The Indian Express published the findings of its investigation into how Delhi is losing its war on dust — one of the main villains in the city’s toxic air, and one of the easiest to fix.

The Indian Express investigated the daily movement logs of MRSMs across a year until March, revealing that these machines cover only a fraction of the city, with a fleet that is vastly underpowered — 80% short of the 505 recommended by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Using geospatial mapping and route-level analysis, the newspaper also built a dashboard to track 52 geo-tagged MRSMs managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

An MCD Sweeper truck cleans the stretch between Kalkaji Mandir to Tughlaqabad Landfill area on Thursday night. A total of 52 trucks are commissioned through contractors by the MCD in cleaning the capital’s road. Street dust is amongst the most significant contributors to air pollution. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi) An MCD Sweeper truck cleans the stretch between Kalkaji Mandir to Tughlaqabad Landfill area on Thursday night. A total of 52 trucks are commissioned through contractors by the MCD in cleaning the capital’s road. Street dust is amongst the most significant contributors to air pollution. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi)

The findings were stark: just five of the 52 designated MRSM routes accounted for nearly 18 per cent of all running and sweeping distance; the fleet routinely operated below capacity, including during peak dust months; deployment was tilted toward winter, when air pollution becomes a political flashpoint; and coverage across municipal zones was uneven, with better-funded zones faring considerably better.

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As part of the investigation, The Indian Express tracked these MRSMs on the ground for two nights to find out how the dust is collected by teams of drivers and sanitation workers, and the challenges they face. It also reported that the MCD plans to add 70 road sweepers by October and put in place an app for real-time tracking.

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Tuesday’s statement on Yadav’s meeting to “review Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Action Plan” said that he “reviewed the deployment of Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines and observed the need for a significant increase in their current numbers”.

“He requested the Delhi Government to intensify road-cleaning operations and ensure deployment of 78 large and medium MRSMs, along with 1,000 litter pickers by September 2026, as proposed earlier. He said that intensive and deep road cleaning, and dust suppression remain among the most effective interventions for reducing particulate pollution in urban areas,” it said.

On road dust mitigation, the statement said the Minister “noted the need for a more focused approach to meet annual targets for road redevelopment and address delays in planning, tendering, issuance of work orders and supply-chain disruptions”. He urged the Delhi government to expedite execution so that all pending redevelopment works are completed by October 2026.

Yadav also called for extensive greening activities alongside roads by identifying open patches to minimise dust pollution, and said the pending Memorandum of Agreement with the Central Road Research Institute and School of Planning and Architecture may be finalised by end of May 2026, to ensure adherence to prescribed road development standards.

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Apart from the Chief Minister, the meeting was attended by her Cabinet colleagues Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister for Public Works Department, and Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife. The Secretary, Union Environment Ministry, senior officers of the Central Pollution Control Board, and the chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management were also present.

Stressing that identified implementation gaps must be addressed in a mission-mode manner, Yadav said, “The coming months are crucial for Delhi’s air quality management. Timely completion of planned interventions, strict enforcement and coordinated action on the ground are essential to protect public health and improve the quality of life for citizens.”

On transport, the Minister called for expedited procurement of electric buses and rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure, with a phase-wise plan due by October 2026. He also pushed for stronger Metro connectivity and seamless last-mile integration to reduce vehicular emissions across the NCR region.

He detailed deadlines across multiple fronts, including ANPR cameras at all border entry points and 15 signal-free corridors by September 2026, adequate parking facilities by December 2026, and geotagging of construction waste vehicles by July 2026.

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On industrial pollution, the Minister ordered regular inspections of emission monitoring systems and strict action, including sealing, against non-compliant units. He also called for intensified drives against illegal diesel generator sets.

Addressing waste management, Yadav stressed zero-tolerance for open waste burning and urged firm timelines for Waste-to-Energy plant commissioning and legacy waste clearance.

The Minister also called for dedicated task forces to monitor pollution hotspots monthly and urged a “Whole of Government, Whole of Society” approach through public greening and deep-cleaning campaigns.