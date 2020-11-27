Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Max Saket

Rai had addressed a press conference on air pollution even on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was admitted to Max Saket Hospital Thursday, hours after announcing that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson from Rai’s office said his condition was stable. In a tweet, the minister said that after initial symptoms, he underwent a Covid-19 test and the report has come positive. The environment minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

Rai had addressed a press conference on air pollution even on Wednesday. He also handled a large number of outdoor engagements over the last few days, including the government’s awareness campaign on the need to switch off vehicles at red lights.

Rai is the third AAP government minister to have contracted the infection.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, both of whom had tested Covid positive, were also admitted to Max Saket where they underwent plasma therapy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd