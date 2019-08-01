Gopal Rai spells it out: AAP won’t enter poll alliance with anyone

The Aam Aadmi Party will not be going in for alliances in any upcoming elections across the country, the party’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said Wednesday.

An alliance between AAP and Congress was at the centre of several controversies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in May this year. Both parties did not form an alliance in either Delhi or Haryana after several rounds of negotiations. AAP formed an alliance with JJP in Haryana but did not win a single seat.

“Based on the assessment, we realised that the plan to form an alliance went against us and that is when we decided we would not form an alliance anywhere in the country. Secondly, we also realised that more work is required at the booth level,” Rai told reporters.

The party had issued several contradictory statements on the possibility of an alliance before the polls last year, which several leaders believe created 0confusion in the minds of the voter. It also pushed several voters away as they were not comfortable with AAP planning to form an alliance with the Congress, a party leader said.

Haryana is scheduled to go to assembly polls late this year while Delhi is expected to see polls early next year. The party, meanwhile, has also been holding meetings with MLAs to assess their performance and measure their popularity.

Party leaders said they had also hired a start-up to assess the performance of MLAs before tickets are distributed. AAP did not win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. It slipped below the Congress for the first time ever with a vote share of just over 18%.