Delhi Environment Minister calls for emergency meeting on crop burning, writes to Centre

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, asking for an emergency meeting of the environment ministers of the neighbouring states of Delhi to discuss the issue of stubble burning.

“As we have entered into the winter season, it is requested that concerned authorities in the neighbouring NCR states may be directed to prevent burning of agriculture residue so that pollution levels in Delhi may be restricted during this critical period,” his letter said, noting that the “transboundary movement of pollutants from stubble burning saw a huge increase during the last three days.” Data from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) recorded a total active fire count of 3,402 on November 4 in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the letter said. This rose to 5,773 on November 5, and 3,942 on November 6.

Rai said the addition of firecrackers to this pollution made the situation extremely lethal, according to a communication from his office. The Delhi government’s constant appeals for a joint action plan to get rid of stubble burning and air pollution appears to have fallen on deaf ears, he said. “We can’t get rid of pollution in Delhi unless and until immediate as well as long term steps are implemented in neighbouring states to curb air pollution,” he said.

“No matter what we do, no matter how serious we are, when stubble burns in the states around Delhi, we are affected the most. The situation continues to be lethal even today,” Rai said.