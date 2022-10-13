scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

AAP Gujarat chief detained by Delhi Police over ‘derogatory’ language against PM Modi

Delhi Police confirmed that Italia had been detained in the southeast district.

"Gopal Italia is a Patel (Patidar), he was associated with the Patidar agitation before. That is why I am being attacked. BJP is an anti-Patel party," said Italia during a press conference in Surat Monday. (file)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat president, Gopal Italia, was detained by Delhi Police on Thursday afternoon from the National Commission for Women’s office, where he had been summoned over a video in which he had allegedly used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Police confirmed that Italia had been detained in the southeast district. “We received a complaint from the NCW against him and are taking him for questioning regarding that,” said a police source.

Italia was taken away in a police car from the office of the women’s panel.

In a tweet at around 1.30pm, Italia wrote: “NCW chief (Rekha Sharma) is threatening to send me to jail. What can the Modi government give to the Patel samaj except jail. BJP hates the patidar samaaj. I am Sardar Patel’s descendant, I’m not scared of your jail. Put me in jail. They have called the police. They are threatening me.”

Minutes later, AAP national chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Why is the whole of BJP harassing him?”

Earlier in the day, some AAP members protested outside the NCW office in support of Italia. They also called some of Sharma’s past tweets objectionable.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:45:33 pm
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:45:33 pm
Live Blog

