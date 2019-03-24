‘Goons in garb of Hindus’: Opp condemns attack on Muslim family in Gurgaon

Two days after “20-25 men” barged into the home of a Muslim family in Gurgaon’s Dhumaspur village and attacked them with sticks and rods, several opposition leaders Saturday condemned the incident, blaming the government for emboldening anti-social elements. “Every Patriotic Indian is disgusted by the video of a family in Gurugram being mercilessly beaten by hooligans. The RSS/BJP channelises bigotry and hatred for political power. This incident serves as a warning of the dangerous consequences and the dark side of that strategy,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to lash out at the Prime Minister, saying: “Hitler also used to do this for power. Hitler’s goons beat up people, murdered them, and the police would register a case against those who were beaten. Modi ji is also getting this done for power, he is walking down Hitler’s path. Are his supporters not able to see where our country is going?”

In another tweet accompanied by a video of the incident, he said: “Watch this video. Which of our texts endorse killing of Muslims? The Gita? The Ramayana? The Hanuman Chalisa? These people are not Hindus, they are goons in the garb of Hindus. Their party is an army of rogues, goons. It is the duty of every Indian to save both the country and the Hindu religion from them.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that “what happened to Mohammad Sajid and his family in Gurgaon is beyond imagination”.

“Politicians who ruin the brotherhood of the country are not understanding that hate is the kind of poison that will destroy everyone,” he wrote.

The Haryana spokesperson for the BJP, Raman Malik, however, said the incident was being given “a communal twist” because of election season. “Videos of the brawl that happened in Bhondsi are regretful… As per reports, the incident started between two parties out of which one was playing cricket and had an argument, which escalated to a physical brawl between the two… Gurgaon police are conducting a thorough enquiry… As per the initial investigation and local information, the incident points to a fight arising out of heated emotions because of provocative comments from both sides… Indications are that this crime happened in a fit of rage between the two parties,” said Malik.

“The action taken by police was prompt… It is regretful that people in important position and in public life, for ulterior and mala fide motives, are trying hard to give it a communal twist in this election season,” he said.