Congestion ahead: Traffic Police coordinates with Google Maps; accurate update on Barahpullah traffic expected soon

Commuters have been advised to follow traffic advisories and directions of traffic police personnel and use alternate routes wherever advised, particularly during peak hours.

The Delhi Traffic Police is coordinating with Google Maps to ensure that the traffic situation on the newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor is accurately reflected on the app, officers said on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said in a post on X that with the app showing the route as relatively clear, commuters are being directed towards the already congested stretch.A drone survey had identified a major bottleneck at the Sundial Park merger near Sarai Kale Khan where lanes merge into the existing Barapullah corridor.

Traffic Police officers said this is adding to the traffic load as vehicles that would otherwise use DND or NH-24 turns towards the new corridor, choking it further. “The newly opened corridor is attracting substantial traffic that would otherwise use NH-24 and DND, thereby increasing the traffic load,” an official said.