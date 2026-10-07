Congestion ahead: Traffic Police coordinates with Google Maps; accurate update on Barahpullah traffic expected soon

The Delhi Traffic Police is coordinating with Google Maps to ensure that the traffic situation on the newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor is accurately reflected on the app, officers said on Tuesday.
This comes a day after the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said in a post on X that with the app showing the route as relatively clear, commuters are being directed towards the already congested stretch.A drone survey had identified a major bottleneck at the Sundial Park merger near Sarai Kale Khan where lanes merge into the existing Barapullah corridor.
Traffic Police officers said this is adding to the traffic load as vehicles that would otherwise use DND or NH-24 turns towards the new corridor, choking it further. “The newly opened corridor is attracting substantial traffic that would otherwise use NH-24 and DND, thereby increasing the traffic load,” an official said.
The Traffic Police said the issue on the navigation app will be sorted out in a few days.
PWD flags ‘misinformation’
Public Works Department (PWD) officials have also blamed Google Maps for feeding “misinformation” to commuters, exacerbating the lockjam. “There is some misinformation on Google Maps; apparently, it is not updating real-time traffic information for commuters to properly navigate, causing more congestion on the stretch,” PTI quoted an official as having said.
Officials also said that despite a recent meeting with the Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), no solution has been reached so far.
Appropriate traffic-control measures and signals at suitable merging points may also be considered to regulate the inflow of vehicles and prevent excessive accumulation, Traffic Police officers said.
Story continues below this ad
The Traffic Police is also examining the possibility of regulating or diverting traffic towards NH-24, wherever feasible.
Officers, meanwhile, also pointed to a traffic signal on the corridor that has no electricity connection yet, stating that once functional, it is expected to help regulate traffic entering the corridor. “A request for an electricity connection has been sent to the BSES,” the official said.
Barapullah Phase-III flyover was inaugurated on September 29 and opened to commuters on September 30. The corridor has since witnessed heavy traffic and congestion.
Senior Traffic Police personnel and PWD officials had on October 1 conducted a joint aerial inspection using drones. It was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanjay Tyagi, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Sandeep Gupta.
Story continues below this ad
The survey identified a sharp, almost rectangular geometry at the merger, resulting in an abrupt convergence of traffic and a bottleneck. “There is a significant mismatch in lane capacity at the merging point. Multiple streams of traffic are converging towards the existing Barapullah corridor, which has comparatively limited lane capacity,” an official had said.
A senior traffic police officer said that they had asked the PWD to work on the ‘curvature’ near Sundial park patch of the Barapullah flyover.
The Traffic Police said it was closely monitoring the corridor and coordinating with PWD and other agencies to address the ongoing issues.
Commuters have been advised to follow traffic advisories and directions of traffic police personnel and use alternate routes wherever advised.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More