‘Google Maps for electricity’: How Delhi is using a virtual replica of distribution network to stop power cuts

As electricity networks become more complex with rising demand, renewables like rooftop solar, electric vehicles and smart meters, power utilities are increasingly turning to digital tools. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), a discom in Delhi, has deployed India’s first large-scale, real-time digital twin of a power distribution network in parts of its Janakpuri division. A digital twin is a real-time virtual replica of a physical power distribution network.

What is a digital twin in the context of a power grid?

A digital twin, which acts like a “Google Maps for electricity”, a BSES official said, is a continuously updated digital replica of a physical electricity network. It mirrors substations, transformers, feeder lines and consumer meters on a virtual platform. Unlike a static map, it receives real-time data from the field and reflects the actual condition of the network at any given moment.