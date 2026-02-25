‘Google Maps for electricity’: How Delhi is using a virtual replica of distribution network to stop power cuts

As electricity networks become more complex with rising demand, renewables like rooftop solar, electric vehicles and smart meters, power utilities are increasingly turning to digital tools. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), a discom in Delhi, has deployed India’s first large-scale, real-time digital twin of a power distribution network in parts of its Janakpuri division. A digital twin is a real-time virtual replica of a physical power distribution network.
What is a digital twin in the context of a power grid?
A digital twin, which acts like a “Google Maps for electricity”, a BSES official said, is a continuously updated digital replica of a physical electricity network. It mirrors substations, transformers, feeder lines and consumer meters on a virtual platform. Unlike a static map, it receives real-time data from the field and reflects the actual condition of the network at any given moment.
How does it work?
According to a senior BSES official, the system integrates data from multiple sources, including SCADA systems that monitor substations and feeders; GIS-based network maps; IoT sensors installed on equipment; and smart meters at the consumer level. This data flows into a unified dashboard where artificial intelligence tools analyse patterns, detect anomalies and simulate different operating conditions. Engineers can view power flows, voltage levels and load conditions across the network in real time.
How is it different from conventional grid management?
Traditionally, utilities respond after a fault occurs. Complaints or alarms trigger field inspections, and restoration begins only after the problem is identified. A digital twin allows predictive intervention. It can flag early signs of equipment stress, forecast overloads and identify potential weak points before they lead to outages. This reduces response time and improves reliability.
What are the wider benefits?
Beyond fault management, digital twins support load optimisation, planning for future demand and integration of renewable energy. The initiative also helps track and curb power theft, optimise load management, and improve overall grid resilience. Globally, similar digital twin systems have enabled utilities to cut operational costs by 2–4% and reduce restoration times by up to 20 per cent, the official said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More