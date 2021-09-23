Google approaches Delhi HC against CCI report leak

Google Thursday in a petition before the Delhi High Court alleged that a confidential interim fact-finding report prepared by Competition Commission of India’s Director General in relation to an ongoing probe into the company’s Android smartphone agreements has been leaked to the media.

Senior Advocate Abishek Manu Singhvi, representing Google, made a mentioning about the case before Chief Justice D N Patel and requested for an urgent hearing in the case. The petition, which was otherwise listed by the court Registry for hearing on September 27, was ordered to be listed for hearing on Friday after the mentioning.

Google has said that leakage of the report is a breach of confidence which impairs its ability to defend itself and harms it and its partners. A Google spokesperson said the company was deeply concerned that the report was leaked to the media “while in the CCI’s custody”.

“Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures. We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with,” said the spokesperson.

Google also said that the DG’s findings do not reflect the final decision of the CCI and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step. “Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG’s findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations,” it said.