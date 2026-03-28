‘Bought a chopper…’, ‘headed to Thailand…’: Good times take off in land sale windfall as Noida airport readies for inauguration

The hustle and bustle of the preparation for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport — pitched to be one of Asia’s largest once complete — has been palpable in the villages nearby. The National Capital Region’s (NCR) second international airport is set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday as multiple dignitaries mark attendance at the grand event.

Good times rolled out with the commencement of the project as many reaped the benefits of the land sale windfall, according to Shivam Prajapati (26), a resident of Banwari Bas village. “Most of the people are very happy with the airport being constructed and their land being acquired. Sabne apne shauk shuk pure kar liye (everyone had their wishes fulfilled),” he told The Indian Express as he stood at a shop near the airport on the eve of inauguration.

Prajapati is one of the subcontractors of labourers involved in the construction of the airport, as well as the Tata Power’s solar plant nearby. “A large landowner, who got around Rs 15 crore for his land, even bought a helicopter,” he claimed, adding that he is planning to go to Thailand next month with his friends.