‘Bought a chopper…’, ‘headed to Thailand…’: Good times take off in land sale windfall as Noida airport readies for inauguration

The hustle and bustle of the preparation for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport — pitched to be one of Asia’s largest once complete — has been palpable in the villages nearby. The National Capital Region’s (NCR) second international airport is set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday as multiple dignitaries mark attendance at the grand event.
Good times rolled out with the commencement of the project as many reaped the benefits of the land sale windfall, according to Shivam Prajapati (26), a resident of Banwari Bas village. “Most of the people are very happy with the airport being constructed and their land being acquired. Sabne apne shauk shuk pure kar liye (everyone had their wishes fulfilled),” he told The Indian Express as he stood at a shop near the airport on the eve of inauguration.
Prajapati is one of the subcontractors of labourers involved in the construction of the airport, as well as the Tata Power’s solar plant nearby. “A large landowner, who got around Rs 15 crore for his land, even bought a helicopter,” he claimed, adding that he is planning to go to Thailand next month with his friends.
In the Kishorpur village, a resident shared his before-and-after story. “I was earlier one of the poorest in the village… but now, I earn around Rs 60,000 per month just by letting labourers leave their helmets and keys with me at the shop,” said Ajay Beniwal, while lying on a cot inside a shop, as he admitted that he struck gold by leveraging the opportunity.
Another resident of Banwari Bas, Nanak Chand (56), shared that he constructed six additional rooms in his house to rent them out over the last few years when he saw a huge influx of migrant labourers in the area. But now, he is anxious. “Now the number of labourers have gone down. Two years back, all my rooms used to be rented out. But now, only one is…” he said, pointing out that he used to earn Rs 3,000 per month from every room.
But he will also earn from his five-bigha land (around 12,500 square metres) in his village, which is slated to be acquired in the second phase of the construction of the airport. While he will be getting around Rs 45 lakh per bigha, he is anxious of what he will do once his farmlands get acquired.
“What will I do all day if not farming?” he asked even as he admitted that his sons — who are set to complete their graduation — do not want to pursue farming and the money can be used for their future.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More