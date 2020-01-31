Good singer and budding photographer: Student shot at is operated on at AIIMS

Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar with Shadab at AIIMS Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar with Shadab at AIIMS

Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq (21), who was shot in the forearm Thursday, has an inclination towards the arts. Jamia spokesperson Ahmed Azeem said Shadab was a member of Jamia’s Drama Club (theatre) during his graduation days. A resident of Gokulpuri, he completed his graduation from Jamia University. Dr. Abid Hussain, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Jamia, said he has been interested in photography for many years.

“He is a good singer, great voiceover artist and a budding photographer,” the Jamia spokesperson said, adding that he is always helpful towards friends and faculty.

Doctors said he is stable and will be discharged soon. “He has been operated successfully,” said Dr Amit Lathwal, medical superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A mass communication student, Shadab was shooting a video at the protest when he was shot. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was among those who visited him.

Hussain said: “A group of mass communication students saw the gunman coming and did inform the police. But the police did not react at that time.”

“Even after he was hit with the bullet, police did not remove the barricades. He had to climb the barricades to get to the other side,” Hussain said. Police said removing the barricades would have taken half an hour.

