Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
AI Translation
Foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon on Monday purportedly issued a threat to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, claiming that even bulletproof security would not protect them. In a Facebook post following the arrest of two alleged shooters linked to his gang, Dhillon also claimed that around 200 of his associates were present in Mumbai.
The Delhi Police and security agencies are examining the post to verify its authenticity.
In the purported post, Dhillon claimed that Vikas Thakur and Deep Singh, arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with an alleged plot to target a Bollywood actor and a Delhi-based businessman, were members of his gang. He warned that their arrests would not affect the gang’s operations and claimed that it had a large network of associates operating in Mumbai.
The post also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and contained threats against those allegedly speaking against the Sikh community.
Amitabh had appeared behind bulletproof glass during his Sunday meet with fans on November 1 but ditched it at subsequent meetings.
The fresh threat comes after the Special Cell arrested Thakur and Deep recently.
According to police, Thakur (25), a resident of Jalandhar, had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to shoot a businessman on Dhillon’s instructions, allegedly as part of an extortion plot. He was intercepted before the attack could be carried out. Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, was subsequently arrested in Mumbai.
Deep is also wanted in connection with the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. Police had claimed that Deep and an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka, had carried out the attack on Mad Sandhu. While Palwinder was arrested by the Punjab Police, Deep allegedly fled and took shelter in Mumbai.