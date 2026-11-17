Foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon on Monday purportedly issued a threat to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, claiming that even bulletproof security would not protect them. In a Facebook post following the arrest of two alleged shooters linked to his gang, Dhillon also claimed that around 200 of his associates were present in Mumbai.

The Delhi Police and security agencies are examining the post to verify its authenticity.

In the purported post, Dhillon claimed that Vikas Thakur and Deep Singh, arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with an alleged plot to target a Bollywood actor and a Delhi-based businessman, were members of his gang. He warned that their arrests would not affect the gang’s operations and claimed that it had a large network of associates operating in Mumbai.