Delhi: Golden jackal rescued from dried-up well at Chhatarpur

A golden jackal was rescued from an 8-feet deep dried up water tank at Chhatarpur on Saturday.

Residents and staff of a farmhouse at Bhatti Khurd, Chhatarpur, spotted the jackal in the unused well behind the house when they heard a whimpering sound.

The animal was rescued by the Wildlife SOS, a non-governmental organisation. It took about an hour for two members of the NGO to descend into the well using a ladder and rescue the jackal. According to the NGO, the jackal was lured into a cage and released into a forest patch nearby. The jackal did not have any injuries.

According to Wasim Akram, the deputy director for special projects of the Wildlife SOS, golden jackals are widespread across India and spotting one in Delhi is not uncommon. “Due to habitat encroachment and rapid urbanisation, wild animals are being forced to traverse human-dominated areas in search of food or shelter,” he said.

Wild animals are spotted in Chhatarpur due to its proximity with the Ridge, according to Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of the Wildlife SOS. Jackals, which are protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, are omnivores that eat fruits, birds, insects, fish and small mammals.

A spokesperson for the NGO said that another jackal had been rescued from the area a few years ago, while an injured jackal was rescued from near Gurgaon last year.