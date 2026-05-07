Gold Rate Today, May 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,246 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,870 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,348 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, May 7, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,246 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 33.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,975 per gram and Rs 11,434 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing a significant increase of Rs 30 and Rs 20 respectively.
The rise is driven by strong demand on the ground, a weaker US dollar, falling crude oil prices and growing hopes that peace talks between the US and Iran could resume and bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Countries around the world are watching closely, hoping for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,52,460
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,39,750
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,14,340
Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.
Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has also nudged gold and silver prices upward.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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