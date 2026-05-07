Gold Rate Today, May 7: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The price of 24K gold today, May 7, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,246 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 33. (File Photo)

Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,246 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,870 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,348 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, May 7, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,246 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 33.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,975 per gram and Rs 11,434 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing a significant increase of Rs 30 and Rs 20 respectively.

The rise is driven by strong demand on the ground, a weaker US dollar, falling crude oil prices and growing hopes that peace talks between the US and Iran could resume and bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Countries around the world are watching closely, hoping for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.