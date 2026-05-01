Gold Rate Today, May 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold prices recorded a high rise on May 1, driven largely by value buying after US President Donald Trump warned that his blockade would cause Iran’s oil industry to “explode” this week.
Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.
Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,250 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,980 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,441 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, April 30, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,250 per gram, reflecting a sudden increase to Rs 38.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,980 per gram and Rs 11,441 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing a significant increase of Rs 35 and Rs 29 respectively.
Earlier, the gold rate recorded a drop over three consecutive sessions. The decline came on the back of growing hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China may ease, along with a recovery in the US Dollar.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,52,500
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,39,800
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,14,410
Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.
Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has also nudged gold and silver prices upward.
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