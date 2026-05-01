Gold Rate Today, May 1: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

- The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,250 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,980 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs11,441 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns. (File Photo)

Gold prices recorded a high rise on May 1, driven largely by value buying after US President Donald Trump warned that his blockade would cause Iran’s oil industry to “explode” this week.

Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.

Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,250 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 13,980 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,441 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.