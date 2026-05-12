Gold Rate Today, May 12: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The Gold price is currently seeing only minor price changes across major cities from the past few days. (File Photo)

Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,398 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,115 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,549 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns. The price of 24K gold today, May 12, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,398 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 54.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,115 per gram and Rs 11,549 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing significant increase of Rs 50 and Rs 41 respectively.

The gold price is currently seeing only minor price changes across major cities from the past few days.