Gold Rate Today, May 12: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, May 1st, stands at Rs 15,213 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,945 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 11,410 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 12, 2026 12:02 PM IST
The Gold price is currently seeing only minor price changes across major cities from the past few days.The Gold price is currently seeing only minor price changes across major cities from the past few days. (File Photo)
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Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs  15,398 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs 14,115 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,549 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns. The price of 24K gold today, May 12, 2026, in India, stands at Rs  15,398 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 54.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at  Rs  14,115 per gram and Rs 11,549 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing significant increase of Rs 50 and Rs 41 respectively.

The gold price is currently seeing only minor price changes across major cities from the past few days. 

Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.

Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 1,53,980
22 Carat 10g Rs 1,41,150
18 Carat 10g Rs 1,15,490

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has also nudged gold and silver prices upward.

(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express )

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