Gold Rate Today, April 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.
The gold rate recorded a drop over three consecutive sessions. The decline came on the back of growing hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China may ease, along with a recovery in the US Dollar.
Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,370 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,089 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,527 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, April 28, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,370 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold stands at Rs 14,089 per gram and Rs 11,527 per gram for 18 carat gold, showing significant decline of Rs 1 in both.
Global gold prices were also struggling, heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.
Here is the updated HTML table reflecting the 10 gram prices from the new image provided.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,53,700
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,40,890
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 1,15,270
Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes, supply and demand and shifts in currency exchange rates. Together, these elements drive the daily price fluctuations seen across the country. Adding to this, the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil and fuel prices higher, which in turn has also nudged gold and silver prices upward.
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