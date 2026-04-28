Gold Rate Today, April 28: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have been fluctuating.

The gold rate recorded a drop over three consecutive sessions. The decline came on the back of growing hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China may ease, along with a recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold Rate Today– The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,370 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,089 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 11,527 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.