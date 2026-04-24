Gold Rate Today, April 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, April 24, stands at Rs 15,295 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,020 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs ₹11,471 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 24, 2026 03:01 PM IST
Gold Rate Today April 24 shows a decline in 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices across major Indian cities, reflecting global market pressure and inflation concerns.The price of 24K gold today, April 24, 2026, in India, stands at ₹15,295 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹60. (File Photo)
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Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have bee fluctuating.

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,295 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,020 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs Rs 11,471 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, April 24, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,295 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 60.

Similarly, 22K gold is priced at Rs 14,020 per gram, down by Rs 55, while 18K gold is available at Rs 11,471 per gram after a drop of Rs 45.

Global gold prices were also struggling and heading toward a weekly loss. Rising crude oil prices have pushed up inflation worries, leading many to believe that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected, which added further pressure on gold.

24-karat gold is the purest form and is mostly bought as an investment. On the other hand, 22-karat and 18-karat gold are commonly used for making jewellery due to their added durability.

Gold Prices for 10 Grams (INR)

Purity (Carat) Today Yesterday Change
24 Carat Rs 1,52,950 Rs 1,53,550 -Rs 600
22 Carat Rs 1,40,200 Rs 1,40,750 -Rs 550
18 Carat Rs 1,14,710 Rs 1,15,160 -Rs 450

 

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