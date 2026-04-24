Gold Rate Today, April 24: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

The price of 24K gold today, April 24, 2026, in India, stands at ₹15,295 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹60. (File Photo)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India during mid-March to April 2026 have fluctuated amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28, with the US and Israeli military actions against Iran. As a fall out of the war in West Asia, crude oil prices and gold and silver prices have bee fluctuating.

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,295 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,020 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs Rs 11,471 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, April 24, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,295 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 60.