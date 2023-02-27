Gogi gang second-in-command, wanted in high-profile murders, arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a member of the Jitender Gogi-Deepak boxer gang, who was involved in several high-profile murders and shootings in Delhi and Haryana, officers said.

The police said the gangster, identified as Ankit Gulia, was wanted in nine heinous criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, and auto theft, among others.

Gulia was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Friday. The police received specific information on Friday regarding Gulia’s arrival at the Neela Hauz flyover early morning to meet one of his associates.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and Gulia was intercepted. He was eventually arrested after a heavy exchange of fire.

While gangster Deepak alias boxer presently heads Gogi’s gang, Gulia is its second-in-command.

The sharpshooter was involved in the murder of a builder in Burari in October last year as the latter had proximity with the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang. On the same day, Gulia along with his other associates also fired indiscriminately at the office complex of a man, killing two people and injuring another.