scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Gogi gang second-in-command, wanted in high-profile murders, arrested by Delhi Police

The gangster, identified as Ankit Gulia, was wanted in nine heinous criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, and auto theft, among others, according to the police.

Delhi police gogi gangGangster Gulia was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Friday. (File)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a member of the Jitender Gogi-Deepak boxer gang, who was involved in several high-profile murders and shootings in Delhi and Haryana, officers said.

The police said the gangster, identified as Ankit Gulia, was wanted in nine heinous criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, and auto theft, among others.

Gulia was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Friday. The police received specific information on Friday regarding Gulia’s arrival at the Neela Hauz flyover early morning to meet one of his associates.

Also Read |Jail officials who cracked down on phones inside prison in Delhi are getting threats

Subsequently, a trap was laid and Gulia was intercepted. He was eventually arrested after a heavy exchange of fire.

While gangster Deepak alias boxer presently heads Gogi’s gang, Gulia is its second-in-command.

Also Read
Delhi News Live Updates: AAP to hold nationwide protest against Manish Si...
What Sisodia’s arrest means for AAP, Kejriwal and Delhi govt
Manish Sisodia arrested, BJP shifts targets — ‘Kejriwal is next’
Manish Sisodia
Dirty politics... people are watching, will respond: CM Arvind Kejriwal o...

The sharpshooter was involved in the murder of a builder in Burari in October last year as the latter had proximity with the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang. On the same day, Gulia along with his other associates also fired indiscriminately at the office complex of a man, killing two people and injuring another.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:12 IST
Next Story

Huge money spent but where are the goals for Chelsea? Coach Graham Potter under fire

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close