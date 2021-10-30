Gogi gang member shot dead: FB post spoke of encounter, police say procedures followed

A 25-year-old associate of slain gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead in a shootout with officers of the Begumpur police station early Friday morning. Two personnel also sustained injuries in the gunfight, police said.

Three days earlier, on the evening of October 26, a message had been posted by a member of the ‘Gogi Mann group’ on Facebook, alleging that the 25-year-old had been picked by Begumpur police station personnel and could be killed in an “encounter”. Senior officers, however, maintained the post did not have anything to do with Friday’s incident.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “We work with a high degree of professional commitment and maintain highest

standards of probity and integrity at work. Crime syndicates are attempting to create anomalies for their ulterior profane design to promote organised crime and gang war. All institutionalised standard procedures have been followed.”

Tayal identified the deceased as Deepak Sharma alias Tiger, who hailed from Haryana’s Jind.

“He was a notorious criminal and sharpshooter of the Gogi gang. He was involved in six heinous criminal cases. We received information on October 29 about his movements and formed a team of five police personnel from Begumpur police station. Around 5.15 am, he was seen riding his motorbike in the area,” Tayal said.

The DCP said their staff signalled to him to stop, but he did not, and his motorbike slipped while trying to evade the policemen.

“On being asked to surrender, he fired at the inspector — the bullet hit his bulletproof jacket. He also fired at two constables, who received injuries. In retaliation and in self-defence, our police team fired at him,” he added.

An ambulance was called to the spot and the injured persons were sent to BSA hospital, where accused Deepak was declared dead on arrival.

“We called the FSL and they inspected the spot. A sophisticated pistol was recovered from the crime scene,” he said.

Police believe Deepak was involved in the murder of an alleged member of Gogi’s rival gang, headed by Tillu Tajpuriya, who was shot dead allegedly by Gogi’s associates on October 11. Police believe the man, Radhe, was targeted for holding a party to celebrate Gogi’s murder at Rohini court last month.

Police have made several arrests in connection with Radhe’s murder.